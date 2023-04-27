President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid

Tom O'Brien
Tom O'Brien
In
News

President Joe Biden announced his 2024 reelection bid. He kicked off the campaign with a flashy three-minute video. Donald Trump is Biden’s likeliest opponent as he is polling ahead of his Republican challengers. But according to the latest polls, a repeat of the 2020 election is not a popular prospect. As Inside Edition Les Trent reports, another match-up between Biden and Trump is leaving most people not excited.

