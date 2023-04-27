Check out these 13 cancer red flag symptoms now!

We’re often told that early detection of cancer can increase our chances for recovery and survival.

Many Brits dismiss symptoms and delay bringing them up with their doctor.

1 You shouldn’t ignore these 13 symptoms if they occur.

A recent survey found that up to half of UK adult patients have delayed contacting their doctor for as long as six months following the onset of red flag symptoms.

The YouGov survey of 2,468 people found just 48 per cent of those who’d experienced a “red flag” symptom, such as unexplained weight loss and a new or unusual lump, contacted their GP within half a year.

“You might think of red flag symptoms like coughing up blood or unexplained bleeding as hard to ignore, but this research shows that many do,” said Dr Julie Sharp, Cancer Research UK’s head of health and patient involvement.

The charity says that detecting cancer in its early stages is crucial to saving lives as the treatment will be more successful.

While you don’t need to remember all the signs and symptoms that could be indicative of the disease, it’s important to know what’s normal for you and speak to your GP if you notice any unusual changes or something that won’t go away, it added.

What are some red flag signs you need to be aware of?

1. Very heavy night sweats

Night sweats will be a familiar experience for anyone who has gone through menopause.

Infections or medications can cause you to have a high temperature, and your sheets may be sticky.

Cancer Research UK recommends that you speak with your doctor about heavy and drenching sweats at night or unexplained high fever.

Experts at Get healthlineIt is less common to see sweating during the night as a symptom in certain types of cancer, such:

Carcinoid tumours

Leukemia

Lymphoma

bone cancer

Liver cancer

Mesothelioma

Night sweats can be caused by cancer, although experts are still unsure why.

The experts from healthline have explained that the hormone changes caused by the disease may be responsible.

2. Fatigue

It’s not unusual to feel more tired than normal if you are having difficulty sleeping, or undergoing a stressful situation.

If you are always tired and can’t pinpoint the cause, this could indicate that there is something wrong.

Fatigue may be a symptom of blood cancers, such as leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

The cancers that cause this are those which start in the bonemarrow. This produces the red blood cell transporting oxygen through the body.

3. Unexplained pain or aches

It’s normal to experience more pain the older we get.

Unexplained or persistent pain could be an indication of something serious, say experts. Cancer Research UK

4. No reason for weight loss

Small changes in weight are common, and nothing to be concerned about.

If you suddenly feel thinner and haven’t tried to lose weight, you should consult your doctor.

Researchers from Oxford University found that unexplained weight loss was the second highest risk ­factor for bowel, lung, pancreatic and kidney cancers.

5. Any lumps or swellings that are unusual

Cancer Research says that lumps or swellings in your body, no matter where they occur, should be treated seriously.

Included are any lumps on the chest, breast, groin or stomach.

6. Unexplained bleeding, bruising or bruises

If you see bleeding or bruises when you’ve not hurt yourself, you should consult your doctor.

It includes any bloody poo, pee or vomit. Vaginal bleeding after menopause, or between periods and sex is also included.

It doesn’t matter if there isn’t much blood or it has a dark colour, like black or brown. Raising it still makes sense.

7. Mouth or tongue ulcer or patch that won’t heal

It’s not uncommon to have an ulcer in your mouth if you feel run down. Usually, they disappear in two weeks.

If an ulcer, or a red or white spot on your tongue or mouth is persistent and hasn’t completely healed after three weeks you should discuss it with your dentist or doctor.

As well as difficulty swallowing or speech issues, ulcers and patches are symptoms of oral and oropharyngeal carcinoma.

8. Skin changes

When a spot, wart or sore doesn’t heal, even if it’s painless, a doctor needs to check it.

You should be alert to any moles, whether new or old, that have changed in colour, size or shape, or become crusty. They may also itch, ooze, or hurt.

Any unusual change in a patch of skin or a nail, whether it’s a new change or has been there for a while, should be checked out by your doctor.

9. Digestive issues

These include painful heartburn, indigestion, persistent appetite loss or bloating.

Talk to your doctor even if you experience bloating that comes and goes. Heartburn can be a common symptom after eating large meals, especially those that are spicy or fatty. However, you should worry if the pain is severe.

Early signs of gastric carcinoma can include digestive issues.

10. The persistent cough and/or breathlessness

All of us will be out-of-breath if we had to climb some steep steps or run after the bus.

But if you notice that you’re feeling breathless more than usual or for a lot of the time, that’s some thing to watch out for.

The same goes for a persistent cough – coughs and colds are extremely common, but if your cough doesn’t go away in a few weeks or gets worse, it could be a sign of cancer.

These symptoms could both be signs of lung cancer.

11. Your poo or pee may have changed

You should always know what your normal bowel movements are. If anything is different, then you’ll be able to ask your physician about it.

Constipation may be needed, or you might notice that your poop is becoming looser. Or perhaps it’s happening more frequently. You should speak with your doctor about these changes if they last longer than 3 weeks. They could be signs of bowel carcinoma.

You might have to pee more frequently or urgently. If you experience pain while you are urinating, it could indicate bladder cancer. However, these symptoms can be mistaken for something less serious, like an infection of the urinary system.

Talk to your doctor immediately if there is blood or urine in the poo.

12. Breasts: Changes in your breasts

The majority of people can detect breast cancer by a lump on their boob. You should also be aware of any changes to your breasts or chest such as a change in size, feel, shape, color, pain, or redness.

If you are not pregnant or nursing, your nipples may leak liquid. Your nipples could change in appearance, feel or position.

All people are at risk of breast cancer, although it is more common among women. Breast cancer is usually first noticed by people as a breast lump or thickening.

13. A croaky voice

Having a croaky voice that hasn’t gone away on its own should be checked out.