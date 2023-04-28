President Biden Spotted Holding ‘Cheat Sheet’ During Press Conference

In a photo taken during a press briefing, Biden is seen holding “cheat sheets.” It included the photo of Los Angeles Times Reporter Courtney Subramanian and a pronunciation for her name. It is also claimed that the card included a reporter’s question. In a statement, the Los Angeles Times says, “Our reporter did not submit any questions in advance of the Q&A with President Biden.” Sam Donaldson, @SeanMSpicer and I spoke. At the daily press briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denied having any specific questions in advance and stated “I would like to point out the question that was asked was different than what was on the card.”
