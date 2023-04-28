Fears about outbreak after death of man from horrific eye bleeding disease

The man who died from eye bleeding was a MAN Officials have warned that there is a risk of an epidemic in Senegal.

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, which is similar to Ebola, causes more than two fifths of those who catch it to bleed to death.

It’s the first time the nasty bug, also called Congo Fever, has been detected in Africa this year.

A confirmed Congo Fever case was reported by the Ministry of Health of Senegal on 21 April.

A 35-year-old man began experiencing flu-like symptoms including fever just 10 days prior.

The bug was detected after the man died of uncontrollable blood loss on April 22.

Congo fever is a viral disease that’s usually transmitted by ticks and livestock.

It is possible to transmit the virus from one person to another. This happens when the infected individual’s blood or bodily fluids come into contact.

The main carriers of the virus are Hyalomma ticks.

These are not found in the UK and the virus has never been detected here through a tick.

Between June 2022 to January, the last outbreak reported of Congo fever in Uganda occurred.

It comes as Africa is battling with a new outbreak of the Marburg virus, which like Congo Fever is a hemorrhagic disease.

Official health officials have reported that since mid-February when the outbreak was first declared, at least 35 cases (including probable deaths) and 32 deaths may now be known. suggests.

Ebola virus disease Ebola virus disease (EVD) is part of the Filovirus family of viruses and found in Central and West Africa. EVD is a virus that causes the following: The most common cause of severe hemorrhagic illness

In up to 60% cases, death can occur

The source of the infection is suspected to include bats, non-human primates and other animals. Contact with the body fluids or fomites of an infected person, animal, or item (such as furniture, bedding and medical equipment) can cause transmission. Marburg virus Marburg virus infection is also a member of the Filoviruses. This virus is found in East Africa, Central Africa, and Southern Africa. It causes similar symptoms to Ebola. Bats may also be a possible source of infection, similar to EVD. Contact with the following can cause transmission: Body fluids of animals and humans infected with monkeys

Fomites that are contaminated by the virus Haemorrhagic disease of the Crimean Congo Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Flu (CCHF), a member of the Bunyavirus virus family, is present in: Africa

Middle East

Western Asia

Eastern Europe

Southern Europe The most common way to transmit the disease is by tick bite, but can be spread through contact with infected persons or animals. Public Health Scotland

What are the signs and symptoms?

It may take from one to three weeks for symptoms after being bitten by a tick infected.

Incubation periods are five to six day, but can reach 13 days if infected body tissue or blood is in contact.

The symptoms can appear at any time and include



Aches and pains in the muscles

dizziness

Neck stiffness and pain

backache



Sore Eyes

Sensitivity to light

The infected person may also be affected by:

In two to three days mood swings, confusion and sleepiness will take the place of mood changes and confusion.

Another sign can be a rapid heart rate. It is caused by bleeding in the skin. There are also severe nosebleeds, bleeding gums, and an enlarged gland.

Around five days after becoming ill, patients with severe illness will experience rapid renal failure and sudden heart, liver, or kidney failure.

In around one third of all cases, Congo fever can be fatal. Death usually occurs two weeks following the first symptoms.

The disease is widespread in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East.

In recent years, outbreaks of the disease have also been reported in Russia Turkey Iran Albania Pakistan South Africa.