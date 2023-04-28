Maura Hinggins, Tallia storm and Faye Winter all look amazing in sexy attire on a night-out

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

MAURA, Tallia and Faye Winter looked amazing in their sexy attire for the night of wrestling.

Last night, April 27, the two Love Island beauty queens and Scottish singer attended Domino’s WrestleMexicana in London.

Maura flashed the flesh in her cut-out denim ensemble

4

Maura showed her flesh in a denim cutout ensembleCredit: Getty
Faye showed off her abs in an open denim jacket

4

Faye displayed her abs with an open denim shirtCredit: Getty

Maura was a hit with fans when she wore a clever denim dress that showed her to be wearing no underwear.

The B*witched-inspired outfit saw the reality star sporting an off-the-shoulder denim jacket, which she paired with a pair of jeans which were cut out at the hip to reveal a flash of flesh.

Faye chose a similar look with a jacket in the 80s stonewashed style and matching jeans.

The jacket was worn open, with a simple black bra underneath. This showed off the toned stomach and hint of cleavage.

Love Island's Maura Higgins fights back tears after tense 'row' with pals
Maura Higgins flashes her abs as she follows in Molly Mae's footsteps

Faye, newly single and blonde with loose waves reminiscent of mermaids that tumbled over her shoulders.

Tallia did not get the memo about denim, and instead chose an outfit that was eye-catching of a completely different type.

The X Factor winner wore a red figure-hugging catsuit with a bomber jacket that matched.

Tallia wore a bright red lip as well and smiled wildly while posing with two wrestlers.

It was inspired by a return to the Ultimate Chicken Mexicana pie from the Pizza brand.

Tallia went braless in this racy red number

4

Tallia wore a racy, red dress with no bra.Credit: Getty
Faye and Maura posed for a snap together at the Domino's bash

4

Faye, Maura and a group of friends posed together for a photo at Domino’s partyCredit: Getty

Latest News

Previous article
President Biden Spotted Holding ‘Cheat Sheet’ During Press Conference

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact