Maura Hinggins, Tallia storm and Faye Winter all look amazing in sexy attire on a night-out

MAURA, Tallia and Faye Winter looked amazing in their sexy attire for the night of wrestling.

Last night, April 27, the two Love Island beauty queens and Scottish singer attended Domino’s WrestleMexicana in London.

4 Maura showed her flesh in a denim cutout ensemble Credit: Getty

4 Faye displayed her abs with an open denim shirt Credit: Getty

Maura was a hit with fans when she wore a clever denim dress that showed her to be wearing no underwear.

The B*witched-inspired outfit saw the reality star sporting an off-the-shoulder denim jacket, which she paired with a pair of jeans which were cut out at the hip to reveal a flash of flesh.

Faye chose a similar look with a jacket in the 80s stonewashed style and matching jeans.

The jacket was worn open, with a simple black bra underneath. This showed off the toned stomach and hint of cleavage.

Faye, newly single and blonde with loose waves reminiscent of mermaids that tumbled over her shoulders.

Tallia did not get the memo about denim, and instead chose an outfit that was eye-catching of a completely different type.

The X Factor winner wore a red figure-hugging catsuit with a bomber jacket that matched.

Tallia wore a bright red lip as well and smiled wildly while posing with two wrestlers.

It was inspired by a return to the Ultimate Chicken Mexicana pie from the Pizza brand.

4 Tallia wore a racy, red dress with no bra. Credit: Getty