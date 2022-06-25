President Biden Shows ‘Cheat Sheet’ During Meeting at the White House

President Biden accidentally showed his “cheat sheet” while meeting wind industry executives at the White House. The detailed list featured step-by-step instructions to greet guests and thank them before leaving. Also, The New York Times is reporting that the criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection may move closer to former President Trump. FBI agents raided the Virginia home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump Justice Department official.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
President Biden accidentally showed his “cheat sheet” while meeting wind industry executives at the White House. The detailed list featured step-by-step instructions to greet guests and thank them before leaving. Also, The New York Times is reporting that the criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection may move closer to former President Trump. FBI agents raided the Virginia home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Trump Justice Department official.