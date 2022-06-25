2 New Jersey Men Arrested in Connection to Stolen Angel Statue Found in Philadelphia Scrapyard

By Tom O'Brien
The identities of two people arrested in connection with a missing St. Micheal statue in New Jersey have been made public by the police. 

In May, the life-size statue, titled “Angel of Faith,” was found severed at its feet in Trenton, N.J., in a scrapyard in Philadelphia later that month, according to NJ Advance Media. 

Kevin L. Hampton, 51, of Lawrenceville, and Zachary Carey, 48, of Trenton, were charged with theft and desecration of venerated objects, police told NJ Advance Media.

The arrests were made when the car was located and identified using video, according to the police. Hampton and Carey’s arrests were reported a few weeks ago though their names weren’t made public until June 20, according to NJ Advance Media.

The police told NJ Advance Media that in the early morning of May 5, the statue was cut off its base and ball pedestal and loaded in a truck.

Trenton detectives discovered it on May 19 at a Philadelphia scrapyard where it had been purchased for $1,626.

Plans are underway to repair the statue, and to return it to where it has stood since 1986.

