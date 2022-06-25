Which States Have Abortion Trigger Laws, And What Does It Mean For You?

On Friday, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v Wade and took away a person’s constitutional right to have an abortion in the country (via AP News). While this does not make abortion illegal at a federal level, it leaves the decisions up to the states. Prior to the ruling, several states has instituted abortion trigger laws, which meant that abortion would become illegal or severely limited in that state as soon as Roe v Wade was overturned (via Guttmacher Institute). These states include Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

If you live in any of these states, research the new laws and policies that will soon take place. Some may already be in effect. According to CNN, Kentucky, Louisiana and South Dakota have already implemented new laws regarding abortion. Other states have already taken action to work toward an official abortion ban. Before inquiring about or scheduling an abortion, it is important that you confirm with verified sources where you can safely and legally access one.