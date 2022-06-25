Which States Have Abortion Trigger Laws, And What Does It Mean For You?

On Friday, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v Wade and took away a person’s constitutional right to have an abortion in the country (via AP News). While this does not make abortion illegal at a federal level, it leaves the decisions up to the states. Prior to the ruling, several states has instituted abortion trigger laws, which meant that abortion would become illegal or severely limited in that state as soon as Roe v Wade was overturned (via Guttmacher Institute). These states include Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.
If you live in any of these states, research the new laws and policies that will soon take place. Some may already be in effect. According to CNN, Kentucky, Louisiana and South Dakota have already implemented new laws regarding abortion. Other states have already taken action to work toward an official abortion ban. Before inquiring about or scheduling an abortion, it is important that you confirm with verified sources where you can safely and legally access one.
How to prevent unplanned pregnancies
If you live in a state that no longer allows abortions, it is important that you do everything in your power to prevent an unplanned pregnancy. There are a few things you can do to help prevent unplanned pregnancies. Using contraception consistently and correctly is the most important thing you can do to prevent an unplanned pregnancy (via The National Conference of State Legislators). There are many different types of contraception available, so talk to your doctor or healthcare provider about which option is best for you.
You should also talk to your partner (or partners) about birth control. It’s important that you are on the same page with your partner (or partners) about preventing unplanned pregnancies. This can help make sure you are both taking the necessary precautions. You can also take emergency contraception like Plan B. Plan B is a medication that can be used to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex. Plan B is most effective when taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex, but it can still be effective up to 5 days after unprotected sex (via WebMD).