Massachusetts Mother-Of-Three Quits Her Nursing Job To Join OnlyFans, Earning Over $75,000 Per Month

Recently, a former neonatal ICY nurse has turned the limelight as she revealed how she quit her nursing job to join OnlyFans and earn up to $75,000 per month.

After getting an ultimatum from her boss due to her social activities, the ex-nurse decided to step back from her job at the leading hospital in Massachusetts and stepped into the world of OnlyFans.

The nurse goes by the name Allie Rae across her social media handles. She left her professional job as a nurse recently. Due to the complaints of a co-worker who caught her red-handed maintaining an OnlyFans account. He reported to the authorities about the online activities of Allie.

Evil clouds started surrounding the professional life of the nurse when she posted “Mean Girls” on her Instagram account. Her boss gave her an ultimatum to quit the mischievous activities. However, when she was spotted using the OnlyFans account sharing content there, the nurse had to choose her career.

Delete Or Quit The Job!!

In an interview, Allie Rae claimed that her manager warned her to delete her OnlyFans account or quit the nursing job. However, her online job was generating incredible funds, providing her a regular passive income. But, on the other hand, she had to quit a stable job. Therefore, the decision was pretty challenging for her.

Rae revealed her earning from the online platforms. She claimed that her first month’s earnings from the video-sharing platform were $8000. While the figure kept on increasing to touch $75000 per month as of now. Her husband is also reportedly involved in all her activities.

Noticing The Positive Sides!!

Rae quoted that she was fade-up with the way she was looked up and treated. So, she notices the positive sides of leaving her job as a nurse. It lessens the workload from her shoulders and now she can devote adequate time to her family. So, overall she is enjoying her life and also making a lot of money.