Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Joins Amy Schumer at Women’s March

Pregnant Jennifer LawrenceA long-time friend Amy Schumer united this weekend at one of the many marches to protest in favor of women’s reproductive rights.

Saturday, October 2, was a day when the comedian revealed that she underwent a Hysterectomy to treat a debilitating condition. InstagramYou can see a photo she took at a rally along with the Oscar-winning actress. She is currently pregnant with her husband. Cooke MaroneyThe first child.

That day, thousands of people gathered at hundreds of Women’s Marches held nationwide to protest abortion restrictions. The demonstrations were held a month after a new Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the most restrictive abortion law in the United States, went into effect.

“I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice,”Schumer, 40, held up a sign that said, “Abortion is essential.”

Lawrence, 31 years old, also carried a poster. It said, “Women’s can’t be free if they can’t control their bodies.”