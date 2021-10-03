L.A. County Announces 20 New Covid-19 Deads and 1427 New Positive Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported Saturday that 20 people died from Covid-19 and 1427 cases were confirmed.

The delay in reporting weekend deaths and confirmed cases today could explain the increase in reported deaths. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 26,143 Mortality and 1,462,013 Positive cases

At the time of reporting 862Covid-19 is administered to county residents. 27% of them are admitted to the ICU. The average daily hospitalization has fallen to 85 in the last week.

Nearly all Covid test results are now available 8,700,000.People, with 16% reporting positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 1.3%.

Six people who died were older than 80. Seven people died between 65 and 79. Two of them died between 50 and 64 and four others between 30 and 49. Long Beach reported one death.

At present, 59% percent of the 10.3million residents in Los Angeles County are fully vaccinated. Nearly 106,000 booster shots were administered to immunocompromised patients.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer acknowledged a grim milestone reached yesterday—that being the loss of over 700,000 Americans to Covid. She continued to advocate, at the same time, for “bringing the vaccine to unvaccinated individuals.

Public Health Considers Vaccination Essential, Despite the Substantial COVID-19 Transmission.

“Getting our entire community vaccinated is perhaps the best way to acknowledge how profoundly connected we are to each other for our individual and collective well-being during a pandemic,”Ferrer spoke Saturday. “With hundreds of vaccination clinics open all across the county this weekend, those not yet vaccinated can take advantage of the easy availability of three highly effective vaccines, and those eligible for boosters, can give their immune systems a lift.”

Everyone over the age of 12 who lives or works in Los Angeles has access to covid vaccines.