Jennifer Garner and The Alias Cast Just Reunited 20 Years Later, And Everyone Looks Different Jennifer Garner Just reunited with The Alias Cast 20 years later, And Everyone Looks so Different

AliasMultiple stars including Jennifer Garner, Michael Vartan and others were able to get their careers started thanks to the spy thriller. Garner became a beloved action star in 2000 thanks to the spy thriller. Viewers were devastated when the series ended its five-season run. Since then, many people have long hoped for a reunion with the cast. But, until now, nothing has happened. The actress finally reunited with the cast to celebrate the groundbreaking series’ 20th anniversary, and Garner documented the moment by showing how different everyone looks.

AliasFans were able to see the reunion through Jennifer Garner’s TikTok. Garner, a sentimental person at heart, wanted to capture the cast’s reunion 20 years after ABC’s drama premiered. And as commonly the case with many cast reunions, the actress had to compare how the cast looks now to how they appeared while they were working on the show So, check out Garner’s sweet before-and-after video clip below:

Jennifer Garner, who had been so far away from her co-stars, seemed grateful to be reunited with the AliasCast. The sight of everyone laughing and hugging while relaxing in their backyard will bring back fond memories for long-time fans. It’s hard to believe it’s been so many years since the first episode. Despite all the time passed, the cast looks amazing, with some even looking better than before. This clip is a great way to get warm feelings if you love the show.

The sight of the cast together brings back fond memories of Sydney Bristow taking on henchmen while wearing a fashionable outfit and a cool hairstyle, When AliasWhen it first aired, it received good ratings and was well-received. Jennifer Garner’s Sydney was championed as a strong female character alongside the leads of other series like Buffy the Vampire Slayer Dark Angel. Although the thriller didn’t make it a big hit, many still consider Bristow to have been one of television’s greatest characters.

Jennifer Garner hasn’t been the only one to leverage her time on AliasTo her advantage. Michael Vartan, Victor Garber and other stars have used the series’ acclaim to advance their careers. This helps us understand why actors are so grateful for their time on the series.

The video of Jennifer Garner is certainly a bright spot in the ongoing pandemic. This reunion could lead to collaborations or even a reboot. However, it may be a while before this happens because everyone is very busy these days.

You can stream Sydney Bristow’s days as a global threat-taker to bring back the past. AliasAmazon Prime Video