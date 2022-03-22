Megan Thee Stallion is being counter-signed by her label for not having a long record.

Megan Thee Stallion’s 1501 label is countersuing a suit she filed against them due to ‘contractual breach’.

It’s more specific, it counts as an album. 1501 Certified Entertainment says her Something For Thee Hotties recording does not.

The label countersuit says that the music was not “original material”As it “included freestyles available on YouTube”.

Brad Hancock, Megan’s lawyer said that the case was closed. “yet another absurd attempt by 1501 to disregard Megan’s album and squeeze more money and more free work out of her for as long as possible”.

