Pompeii has a new resident: A robot dog that keeps trespassers out and learns more about the ancient ruins

Pompeii has a new resident: A robot dog that keeps trespassers out and learns more about the ancient ruins
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

The ancient city of Pompeii is being defended by a four-legged robot. SPOT is the creation of Boston Dynamics, an American robotics firm.

The robotdog walks through the Pompeii ruins, looking out for any trespassers. It’s also gathering data on the structural integrity of the site.

Pompeii and its sister city, Herculaneum, were destroyed in 79 CE – nearly 2,000 years ago – by a cataclysmic eruption of nearby Mount Vesuvius.

Parts of the towns were sealed off with volcanic debris because it was so fast. That’s made them fertile sites for modern day historians of ancient Roman times.

It’s also made the ruins attractive to illegal relic hunters. That’s where SPOT comes in. 

A Leica drone also allows the robotic dog guard to see from above.

These new technologies could help researchers learn more about the life of an elderly person.

Latest News

Previous articleLemurs hunt for Easter eggs and eat sweetcorn, peas, and other vegetables.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact