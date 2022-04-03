Lemurs hunt for Easter eggs and eat sweetcorn, peas, and other vegetables.

A group of lemurs joined an egg hunt to get in the Easter spirit.

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo’s eight ring-tailed Lemurs were given peas, sweetcorn, and beans in colourful, papier-mache eggshells.

The zoo’s Easter egg trail opened on Saturday, coinciding with the reopening of the lemur walk-through exhibit for summer.

Hayley Jakeman, team leader, said: “With families coming to hunt for Easter eggs all over our massive, 600-acres here at Whipsnade Zoo, we thought our inquisitive, playful lemurs should get a chance to join in the fun.

“We made the Easter eggs as colourful as we could, and hid eggs of various sizes, because we know how much this group of lemurs love discovering and investigating new things.

“Hopefully families doing the Easter Egg Trail at Whipsnade Zoo over the Easter school holidays get as much joy out of it as our ring-tailed lemurs did!”