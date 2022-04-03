Mia Goth gives birth and welcomes her first baby with Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeoufAnd Mia Goth officially have a new “honey”They are a part of their daily lives.

E! was the couple’s first child. News reported that the couple recently welcomed their first child together. Multiple outlets report that the new parents were seen pushing a baby stroller around Los Angeles on Friday, April 1st.

While the notoriously private couple never publicly announced their pregnancy, Mia and her growing baby bump were spotted while out and about in Pasadena, Calif. in late January. A few days later, in February, People It was confirmed that Shia & Mia were expecting a baby together.

Shia, 35, and Mia, 28, have had an off-and-on relationship since 2012, when they began dating after meeting on the set of the film Nymphomaniac: Vol. II.

While the couple initially sparked engagement rumors in 2015, they ended up tying the knot a year later in a surprise Las Vegas “Engagement ceremony” featuring an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The couple didn’t have everything in their favor. Shia’s representative told E! that the couple had filed for divorce in 2018. Their divorce was filed in 2018. Shia’s rep told E! “amicable.”