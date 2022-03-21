Pomeranian stars as Sir Elton John at Oscar-themed pageant

The pageant was themed around Hollywood and featured a Pomeranian dressed in Sir Elton John’s costume as well as a chihuahua dressed in Beauty And The Beast inspired clothes.

The Furbabies UK’s latest quarterly event, in which owners dress up their pets in extravagant costumes, was called Hollywood (A Day At The Oscars), to coincide with next weekend’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Dexter’s Sir Elton John costume included a miniature piano (DannyLawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images – Danny Lawson

And there was no shortage of canine glamour on display at Sunday’s meeting, held at Collingham Memorial Hall in Leeds.

Dexter the Pomeranian stole all the show in his Sir Elton costume with his miniature piano and eye-catching sunglasses.

Disney’s Beauty And The Beast was the inspiration for Lindy Lou’s outfit (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images – Danny Lawson

Dexter also modeled another outfit to look like an Oscar statuette.

Rosie the chihuahua was dressed in a blue outfit designed by Nicole Kidman. She then teamed up with Minnie another chihuahua for a look that was inspired from the Olsen twins.

Rosie and Minnie Chihuahuas were inspired by the Olsen Twins’ designs (Danny Lawson/PA). PA Wire/PA Images – Danny Lawson

Meanwhile Lindy Lou, a third chihuahua, modelled a design inspired by Belle’s ballroom gown from Beauty And The Beast.

Furbabies events are held every other weekend since 2019, and have seen dogs from all over the world, including Scotland and the south coast.

Dexter wore an additional outfit inspired by an Oscar statuete (Danny Lawson/PA). PA Wire/PA Images – Danny Lawson

In December, the group held a special Christmas-themed event, while a previous pageant saw dogs dressed as characters from children’s literature.