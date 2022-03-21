Kanye West’s Girlfriend Reacts to Being Referred To as A Kim Kardashian Look-Alike

If there’s one overall thing Kim Kardashian is known for (besides her infamous sex tape), it’s probably her appearance, which we’ll politely describe as very hourglass and voluptuous. She’s known to show it off now and again in thirst traps for the Gram. And lately, people are even starting to see some of her features similarly on Kanye West’s new girlfriend. The Kim K lookalike in question – not to be confused with the Kim K look-alike in that Drake video – has in fact shared thoughts on her supposedly close resemblance to the reality star.

Kim Kardashian Comparisons: How Ye’s New Girlfriend Feels

First things first, her name is Chaney Jones, and she’s been linked to Kanye West since they were seen together in early February. TMZ caught up with the model/reported counselor while she was exiting an airport recently and asked if she sees what everyone else seems to see, which includes a BBL (that she’s admitted to before) and an apparently, an interest in all-leather outfits similar to Kim Kardashian’s. Jones answered by saying, “No, not really.” Denial is probably the best policy in these circumstances, but check out one of Jones’ Instagram posts here:

Now, I don’t know about you, but I’m honestly seeing the similarities, and it’s a little scary. Chaney Jones being referred to as a “look-alike” is more likely because Chaney Jones’ rapper boyfriend is still struggling with his ex-wife of seven year and is seeking a similar. Jones said that Jones had told the outlet that Jones is looking for a similar look to Chaney Jones. ThatTopic is not part their relationship, according to “We don’t speak about her.”

Girlfriends Are Talking Amidst Kanye West Online Woes

Ye also asked Ye about his comments on social media about Kim Kardashian and other celebrities of late. She was particularly concerned about what the rapper might do or say next. Instagram was also concerned about Ye’s comments on Kim Kardashian’s social media accounts. The company had suspended his account for 24hrs earlier this week because he violated their hate speech and harassment policies. The same concern applies to The Grammys’ decision to pull him from the list of live performances. However, the 24-year-old model maintained that she didn’t want to really speak too much on that and suggested they ask the musician directly.

Julia Fox, Kanye West’s former girlfriend, had more to say. Fox defended West earlier this week, saying that the big declarations online aren’t threats but “creative expression,” and he’s really “harmless.” Yet, in the wake of their breakup after two months of dating, Fox had been candid that things couldn’t with West weren’t “sustainable”His generosity is a testament to his ability “big personality.” Perhaps Chaney Jones can, at the very least, match Ye’s personality in that regard to make their relationship have more longevity?

Kim Kardashian has made it official with Pete Davidson, her new boyfriend. Her family’s next reality series is less than a month from dropping on Hulu’s subscription service, and it’s already hinted to a comment regarding Kanye West.