Will Smith Shares the ‘Biggest Surprise’About His King Richard Award Run (And The Critics are Involved).

Will Smith is a respected actor in Hollywood. They will be battling it out at the Oscars. Smith has won several awards For his contributions to the in King Richard. The star (who's currently preparing to) The I Am Legend Continuation He has also reflected on his other films and found a surprising and major difference between his most recent film and his other great ones. This is the case with critics.

After SAG for Best Actor was snatched And avoiding questions about “entanglements” Will Smith won another award at the ceremony. King RichardAt the NBR Gala, he had a few words about his award sweep. He seems to be experiencing something. King RichardHe has never had this role before, despite having acted as the lead in a number iconic, memorable and all-around exceptional films.

Will Smith shared his thoughts on the red carpet People that it’s an odd experience having King RichardIt was unanimously acclaimed as an extraordinary film. His other films have received many positive reviews, but they also seem to be accompanied by some contradicting views. This is his take on it:

The biggest surprise for me about this film so far is the unanimous reaction. I have seen 30 years worth of movies, and this movie has never received such unanimous approval. I’ve seen things where I would read different reviews and be like “Did they even see the same movie?” You know what? With Ali and with The Pursuit of Happiness. I was surprised at how many people agreed that it was a good movie.

Everyone has their own particular tastes that are unique to them, so there’s no real wonder why a film can have so many different critiques. You don’t have to look further than Rotten Tomatoes’ very small list of films that have a score of 100% You will see that it is very difficult to create a film that is universally beloved.

While King Richard didn’t quite earn a palace on that short list, it’s score is pretty high up there, with a 90% from critics and a whopping 98% for audience ratings. With numbers like those, it’s no wonder Will Smith is scooping up awards left and right for his portrayal of the Williams Sisters’ father and coach.

Some of his films, such as I Am Legend, Ali?, and The pursuit of happiness, are all in the 60’s range on RT. Personally, I loved all the films and have some major love for even more of the actor’s many works. I am sure that many feel the same about the star, his movies, and the actor, but it is possible for him to be more truthful, given the conflicting reviews.