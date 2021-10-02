Nick Cannon wears Crocs and a bathrobe at the BET Hip Hop Awards Carpet

Nick CannonOn the red carpet of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, she certainly made a fashion statement. The meaning of the statement, however, is not entirely clear.

The Wild ‘N OutOn Friday, Oct. 1, the star arrived at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in what appeared to have been boxers, gold armor, and a bathrobe. The look was completed with festive socks, mismatched Crocs, and a gold bowl that covered his red locs.

Cannon’s ensemble definitely caught the eyes of other attendees, especially after he posed laying on his side for the cameras.

However, the actor claims that he is not the only one. InstagramHe’s not on the red carpet. “Y’all gonna stop playing with me!! This is not me!!!”The Masked SingerA red carpet photo was captioned by the host. “I’m busy working hard on my new hit Talk Show in Harlem!” How would I find the time to travel all the way from Harlem to Atlanta to attend the hip-hop awards in my dress?It’s possible!

Turns out the Croc-wearing attendee was Murda Counta.k.a. Count Crackula, a.k.a. Cannon’s alter ego.