After An Estate Agent Posted A Video Showing The “Incomprehensive” Layout Of A New York City Apartment, The Video Quickly Went Viral

The monthly rent is $1,650, but the house lacks a toilet and a kitchen, making it an inappropriate rental. The debut of this residence in New York, called “the worst in the city’s history,” sparked a frenzy of activity among TikTok users in the United States.

Even though the studio’s precise location is unknown and does not show on any real estate search engines, a video made by the studio has garnered over 21 million views since it was uploaded last week on Cameron Knowles’, real estate agent TikTok, New York account.

In The City, There Is A Real Estate Agent

The brief movie, titled “The Worst Apartment in the History of New York!!!,” shows one single room along with no bathroom or kitchen, just a tiny fridge with a cupboard.

According to Knowlton, the apartment is in the West Village, who works for Compass real estate, although he did not provide the exact address.

Knowlton explains what he means in the video. Before anybody questions, he replies that the answer is yes, it is one real apartment. All of this can be yours for $1,650 if you reside in New York’s most desirable neighborhood.

The movie then cuts to a hallway with a shower and a toilet, both of which are in separate rooms that are used by the whole building.

According to Knowlton, both need a key to be input “for security purposes.” The restroom, he says, is “extremely clean,” but there is no sink for handwashing.

This is not a residential structure. It’s a compartment, to be exact, and Reanie wrote one of the 41,000 comments posted by TikTok users in reaction to the video.

According to another reviewer, 175-square-foot property in Texas may be rented at half price compared to a similar home in California.

Another TikTok user, named Violette, described the home as “very real.”

He commented on how amazing it was that this was my very first flat in New York. It was a nightmare come true. According to Deutsche Bank, New York is the 3rd most expensive city in the world to rent an apartment, behind only San Francisco and Hong Kong.

According to the Rent Cafe website, the average monthly rent in Manhattan in the year 2020, October was $3,790 for apartments with an average size of 65 square meters and an average price of $3,790. The average rent in the West Village is around US$4,392 (BRL 23,3585.92) per month.