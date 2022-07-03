Police Offer Assistance in the Brutal Cold Case Murder of a New York Hairstylist, and Mother of 2

New York State Police ask for your help in solving the cold case murder that killed a 31-year old hair stylist and mother of two. She was found on the floor at her hair salon.

Investigators have been unable to solve the 18-year-old murder. They claim they have tried hundreds of leads in their search over the years, but with no success. They described Yvonne Torch to be “a very interesting person.” “a loving mother and wife.”

A little before 11 a.m. on June 9, 2004, Torch’s battered body was discovered inside her shop, the His and Hers Salon in the upstate Hudson River town of Newburgh.

Police announced this week that they have reopened the cold cases and made a new appeal to the public for help.

“New advancements in science and technology have breathed new life into the case,”In a Facebook post, the state police stated that they were investigating.

Pierre Torch, Torch’s husband, claimed that they had made the decision to sell the shop to move to Florida, just days after she died.

“We had decided that we were going to pack up everything, sell our house, and move,” Pierre told “Dateline”This week’s segment. “We wanted to get jobs in Disney.”Yvonne started looking for homes in Florida after they returned to their home.

However, those hopes and dreams were crushed on June 9. Pierre Torch stated that his grandmother had gone to Yvonne’s salon in the morning and had her hair done. The stylist was found dead by the next customer when he arrived.

New York State Police claims that Yvonne died in a 15 minute time period that began at 10.40 a.m.

He stated that initially, her husband was considered suspect. “I spent the next three weeks going through sheer hell,” Pierre said. Investigators concluded that Pierre was exonerated.

Pierre claimed that his wife was well liked in Newburgh. Her funeral attracted large numbers of mourners.

According to the husband, he did not know of any person who wanted her to die. “I mean, the amount of people that showed up to her funeral says a lot,” Pierre told “Dateline.”According to the mortuary director he believed he had “never seen a turnout for a funeral like this,”Pierre retorted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New York State Police Department at (845) 344-5370 or e-mail [email protected]