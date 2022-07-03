These five Netflix releases will keep you on your screens for the next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger ThingsSeason 4, Part 1 has been watched by just shy of 1,000,000 viewers worldwide. Given that the second half Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.

We’ll have to wait until Tuesday for the next batch of Netflix’s Global Top 10 dataCheck out the video to see how it works. two new Stranger ThingsEpisodesHow viewers react to it. However, we can guess at a lot more than just this show. One exception is that Netflix’s new releases will be light this week. We think the following titles will be talked about most next week. Let’s start with the obvious.

Stranger ThingsSeason 4, Part 2, Netflix

At least for another week, or longer, there will be Stranger Things. Then there’s everything else. No spoilers here about what’s in store for viewers with the newly released Episodes 8 and 9. This summary is from Our sister publication VarietyThe second half of Season 4’s fourth season is here. This should satisfy your hunger. And make you want to watch the new episodes right away, if you haven’t already.

Stranger Things “characters’ stories are nicely drawn, intersecting gratifyingly, and the whole enterprise has a pleasingly rounded, classic build, ending in large part where it began, with a once-separated circle of characters reunited in Hawkins and a supernatural threat reasserting itself just before the final credits roll … Much of what got us here worked well: The Duffers remain gifted stylists.”

Along these same lines, the show’s Rotten Tomatoes scoresFor Season 4, the ratings are strong. Season 4 has received an 89 per cent score from critics, and a 90 per cent audience score as of this writing.

Another Netflix release

There are many other Netflix releases that can be streamed, including the highly anticipated new Netflix series. Stranger Things episodes? There’s also a new Spanish-language show about a high schooler trying to unmask a hacker. There’s also a new K-drama in courtrooms and a drama about startups. Below are details about each release.

Control Z: “When a hacker begins releasing students’ secrets to the entire high school, the socially isolated but observant Sofia works to uncover his/her identity.”(Season 3 will be July 6.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo: “Brilliant attorney Woo Young-woo tackles challenges in the courtroom and beyond as a newbie at a top law firm and a woman on the autism spectrum.”(Next episodes will be available on July 6th and 7th, with new episodes every week.

King of Stonks: “Desperate for startup stardom, an overly-ambitious finance mastermind lies, cheats and schemes his less-than-authentic company up the ladder to success.”(Coming July 6).

You should check out the latest Netflix movie

We’ve also got one more title to mention, in our look at the latest and buzziest Netflix releases.

Picture of a GirlThis documentary will document true crime and air on July 6. This documentary tells the story about Sharon Marshall and her journey from teenage dreams to winning a scholarship at Georgia Tech. Then she became a mother to her 2-year-old son. And eventually she became a stripper for her husband, who was abusive.

“Her eventual tragic murder,” Netflix explains, “leads to an investigation of her true identity and the federal fugitive who happened to be at the center of it all. Investigative journalist Matt Birkbeck, who first wrote about this saga in his bestselling novels A Beautiful Child and Finding Sharon, is the film’s executive producer.”

As a companion piece to the documentary, Netflix will also release a five-part audio miniseries. The Girl in the PhotoThe podcast will feature new information and interviews to complement the film. You can now download Episodes 1 & 2 from the You Can’t Make This Up podcast feed.

Episodes 2 and 3 will be coming every week. You should watch the movie first before you listen to Episode 3. This will help you avoid spoilers.

