Brad Kelly gets prison time in alarming domestic violence case

Brad Kelly, star in the reality series Bering Sea GoldFor a domestic violence case in Alaska, he will be sentenced to time in prison. TMZ reported. The mother of one of his Alaskan children was assaulted by the gold miner in February. Police say that staff at the hospital informed them that the woman had sustained life-threatening head injuries.

TMZ obtained a police report in which the woman said that after an argument with Kelly, she went to bed and woke up to find Kelly standing over her in a pool of her blood. The outlet did not provide any details about the severity of her head injury.

Kelly claimed that Kelly had told officers that Kelly believed the woman fell and struck her forehead on a table. However, they didn’t find evidence to support his claim. Kelly was taken into police custody and is currently being held since February 11. There is no date for his release. Kelly was charged with second-degree assault, and physical violence. This means that he attempted to inflict serious injury on a woman.

Jon-Marc Petersen was Kelly’s lawyer. TMZ that Kelly entered into a plea deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to felony assault while the rest of the charges were dropped. Following his hearing, Kelly was sentenced for four years imprisonment. Three of these were suspended. Petersen stated that Kelly might be released after eight months. This means that he can’t get in trouble behind bars. Kelly will serve five years probation after he is released.

Kelly and Kris, his two sons and divers, are both divers. Bering Sea Gold since Season 2 of the Discovery Channel show in 2012. On-screen, the dynamic between the family and Brad is volatile. Kelly has a strained relationship that sometimes turns physical with Brad.

Kelly stole more than $13,000 of gold from his children to pay for his 2015 baby. Kelly later admitted that he felt justified in taking the gold because he had helped his children pursue a mining career. He also considered it a good idea. “the price of working”For him. Kelly’s ex wife Wendy, Andy and Andy’s mom, is rarely seen on TV. Their relationship has been difficult since their split. She currently resides in Hawaii.