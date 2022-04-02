Police Find Hit-and-Run Victim Dead Hours after Refusing Help

Police Find Hit-and-Run Victim Dead Hours after Refusing Help
By Tom O'Brien
  • A California driver struck a hit-and run victim and he drove off, leaving behind a woman who was hit-and ran.
  • According to the LAPD, the man refused assistance from any witnesses.
  • Police described the man as a Hispanic male aged 50. 

A  hit-and-run victim walked away from the scene and was found dead by police in California hours later.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon at just after 10:00 p.m. near Victory Boulevard, and Kester Avenue. News release.

Police say the car collided on the victim’s road. The driver didn’t stop to help the victim and left the scene.

The injured man was helped by a few others. “he refused, got up from the ground, and walked south through an alley from the location,”The LAPD stated.

Van Nuys Area police responded to the call but didn’t find any suspects. According to the news release, officers found the man not breathing in front an apartment building near Victory Boulevard at 6:45 AM the next morning. 

Paramedics declared that the victim was a Hispanic male aged 50s. According to the LAPD news release, they are looking for the person responsible for striking the victim. 

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves,”The LAPD stated. 

