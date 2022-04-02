‘Morbius’ Eyes Open at $40M, Previews at $5.7M

SATURDAY AM UPDATE Sony-Marvel’s Morbius Grosse $17.2MYesterday, what is shaping up to be? $40.8MOpening; estimates that we first spoke of yesterday. Sony has a range of $38M to $41.5M. With moviegoing still coming back, that’s a healthy enough result for a studio tentpole right now, not that far from where the Culver City Studio’s Uncharted opened and realized that this movie was cheaper. All this despite having heard it for many weeks. Morbius On tracking, it was expected to open at $50M. The same sentence also stated that we had known throughout the pandemic (even after theaters closed down) that it was true. Morbius wasn’t at the same quality level as other Sony/Marvel or Disney MCU titles. However, with 17% of the reviews being negative, a C+ CinemaScore and low Comscore PostTrak audience exits (62% positive/47% recommend), everyone involved in the business should be thankful for a $40M+ opening. As of this minute, rival estimates aren’t expecting Morbius It will all fall apart.

If you’re questioning why, this is the beginning of a healthy April with several studio blockbusters, leading into Disney/Marvel’s summer starter Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This means that a lot of popcorn will be sold. Even though all titles are expected to make $83.7M this weekend, +2% from last weekend, we’re expected to get some depth at the domestic box office in the coming weekends as the major studios release more than one wide entry, appealing to two different demos. Next weekend, there’s a one-two-punch respectively from Paramount and Universal with Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Family-friendly and geared towards children. Ambulance targeting guys.

According to the CDC, cases decreased by 3% to 25,7K per week, hospitalizations fell close to 16%, and deaths dropped 14.4% to 627 daily. 217.7M Americans have been fully vaccinated with just two shots. This represents 77% of the U.S. populace. A further 97.8M have had their boosters, representing close to 45% for those who have been fully vaxed.

Morbius The 61% leaning toward men was 57%, while 60% of the core moviegoing population were between 18-34 and 25. 37% were Caucasian, 28% Latino/Hispanic, 14% Asian/other and 28% Latino/Hispanic. The Daniel Espinosa-directed Sony movie made money in the South, where the top ten theaters are located. Imax and PLF drive 36% of the revenue to date. Morbius‘ business.

EntTelligence proves that Morbius has clocked 1.3M admissions to date, with attendance strong in the evening hours and over 36% of the audience coming after 8PM. The average seat is priced at $12.77, compared to the $13.96 for the premium seats. Spider-Man, There’s No Way Home Starting at $12.89 The Batman During the same period, it was $12.88

Paramount’s The Lost City Are you seeing a second weekend (-52%) $14.6MAfter the second Friday of $4.28M. Pic’s ten day total will stand at $54.3M. Again, that’s the best we’ve seen for a female targeted title during the pandemic.

Busting into the top 10, just as we told you, is A24’s Everything, Everywhere at Once That was exactly what it was. $354,9KIt will take place at 38 locations in the second Friday of each month. $1.04M2nd weekend, +108%. Total of $1.8M over ten days. A24’s horror movie X With a 10. $1MThird weekend: -52% at 1,799 venues and a total of $10.4MTomorrow’s EOD.

1.) Morbius (Sony) 4,268 Theaters, Fri $17.2M, 3-day $40.8M/Wk 1

2.) The Lost City (Par) 4,253 theater Fri. $4.28M (-63%), 3-day $14.6M (-52%)/Total $54.3MWk 2.

3.) The Batman(WB), 3,732 (-235), theaters Fri $3.1M (-44%), 3-day: $11.2M(-45%) Total $349.4M/Wk 5

4.) Uncharted (Sony), 3,064 theaters (-352) Fri $1M (-23%), 3-day $3.7M (-26%)/Total $139M/Wk 7

5.) Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Crunchy), 2,070 theaters (-401) Fri $564K (-57%), 3-day $1.96M (-57%) /Total $31.2M/Wk 3.

6.) RRR (Sarigama Cinemas) 1200 theaters. Fri $442K (-92%), 3-day $1.5M (-84%)/Total $12.4M/Wk 2

7) Spider-Man, There’s No Way Home (Sony), 1,705 (-298) theatres, Fri $370K (-27%), 3-day $1.38M (-31%)/Total $802.7M/Wk 16

8.) Dog (UAR) 2,053 Theaters (-786) Fri $360K (-38%), 3-day $1.33M (-37%)/Total $60.1M/Wk 7

9.) Everything, Everywhere at Once (A24), 38 (+28), theaters, Fri 354,9K (+74%). 3-day $1.04M(+108%), Total $1.8M/Wk 2

10.) X (A24), 1,799 (-1.121), theaters, Fri $331,55K (-54%) 3-day $1M (-52%)/Total $10.4MWk 3.

11.) Sing 2 (Uni/Ill), 2,095 (-528), theaters, Fri $180K (-37%),3-day $640K (-54%)/Total: $161.55M/Wk 15

12.) The Contractor Fri (Par) 489 locations $195K, 3-day: $530K/Wk 1

FRIDAY AM Sony’s deep Marvel universe title, Morbius, Previews which started at 4PM at 3,583 theaters, including Imax and PLF auditoriums, raked in $5.7M last night.

This is the exact amount for the PG-13 movie, which is less than $5.9M Shazam Originally released on April 5, 2019, the movie opened to $53.5M.

Sony is expecting $33M from Jared Leto-starring, Daniel Espinosa directed movie. However, industry estimates are higher at $40M-50M. Working against the $75M genre production, arguably the first Marvel horror title since New Line’s Blade Movies are getting terrible reviews on Rotten Tomatoes at 15 percent Rotten. We’ll see if those reviews impact projections, however, Sony kept this Marvel movie cheap enough. Morbius Wednesday night was a fan screening at Playa Vista Cinemark. Leto made an appearance and played the film through the roof to a packed audience.

However, Sony has been able to launch franchise films in the face of sour critics before: Marvel’s Venom A once-October record debut up to $80.2M with 30% Rotten reviews Uncharted This movie is now worth $135.3M, with 40% of its Rotten reviews. Translation: People want to go to movies even though they were cut off from the activities of the pandemic.

Paramount brought back female moviegoers last Saturday with the Sandra Bullock -Channing Tatum romantic comedy adventure comedy. The Lost CityIt is now at $39.7M. With $18M, the movie should slow down by 40%.

Warner Bros.’ DC title The Batman Yesterday, $1.3M was seen (-8% from Wednesday). Lost City‘s $1.8M (-10% from Wednesday), ending its fourth week with $338.19M. Sony’s Uncharted It was 4th yesterday, with $408K. That’s -1% more than Wednesday. Crunchyroll’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The company made $381K in its third Thursday (technically), minus 10% from Wednesday to make a total of just below $11M. Saraigama Cinemas’ RRR It ended its first week with $10.97M.

Expanding this week after setting specialty cinemas ablaze last week with a hearty opening in NY, LA and San Francisco is A24’s Everything, Everywhere at Once going from ten locations to 38; the Daniels’ directed martial arts fantasy will land in the top ten in weekend 2. The film’s first week ended with an estimated $755K, which includes special Imax screenings on Wednesday nights of $75K.