Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’s Runtime Is Seemingly Revealed, And It’s Pretty Long

The third film in the Amazing BeastsThe series is nearly here. And if you’re a fan of the Wizarding World who has been It takes a while to wait Fantastic Beasts from the Secrets of Dumbledore You might have some very good news, but it may not be the best for everyone else. We’re getting a lot of movie with the new Amazing BeastsThe film runs for almost two hours.

The British Board of Film Classification The MPAA of Great Britain lists the runtime at. Fantastic Beasts from the Secrets of DumbledoreIt took two hours 22 minutes. While that’s only slightly longer than the first two Amazing BeastsThese movies, which were originally 12 and 14 minutes over two hours, are getting longer. As far as we are aware, there are still Two more Amazing Beasts movies planned It should be interesting for us to see if this trend continues.

It’s becoming moreAnd more common for these blockbuster tentpole movies to get quite long. It’s essentially expected for movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to exceed two hours and we’ve seen Avengers: Endgame and The Batman Both take longer than three hours . Given the increase in runtimes for these movies, it is not surprising to see them reach fifth place. Amazing BeastsFilms can last up to three hours

Fantastic Beasts from the Secrets of DumbledoreThis movie has a lot riding on its long runtime. The third film’s release was initially delayed after the second movie, The Crimes of Grindelwald Fans are disappointed that he has underperformed both at the box office. The global pandemic caused further delays. This means that it’s been quite a while since audiences have seen a Amazing BeastsMovie, although some will be anticipating it more than others, others might have given up on this franchise.

Those who see also have the option of seeing. The Secrets of DumbledoreThis movie will be a bit different. The villain Grindelwald is one of the main roles. Mads Mikkelsen plays now , after Warner Bros. and Johnny Depp, the previous star, agreed to part ways due to Depp’s ongoing legal issues.

This change in casting could be a boon for the film. If Mads Mikkelsen’s role is chosen by the audiences, Fantastic Beasts from the Secrets of DumbledoreCould help get the movie on track. The film is already going to have the deck stacked against it as the global box office still isn’t entirely back to normal. It isn’t clear if people want to see another film. Amazing BeastsMovies are great, but they may not want to see enough to make the trip to the theater.