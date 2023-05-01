Pokémon Go players boycott game following massive revision – gamers demand change

POKÉMON Go players have been boycotting the mobile app following a big unwanted change to the game.

Players are ignoring the weekly new events, as they demand that changes be made.

1 Legendary Pokémon are the most common target of remote raids. Credit: Niantic

On April 6, prices for remote raid passes nearly doubled and the number of raids that players could take part in was limited.

Each player was limited to five remote raids a day, even with enough passes.

For players who live in rural areas, remote raids are the only way they can participate and capture rare Pokémon.

Niantic promotes the social element of its games, encouraging players to gather in person and play with each other.

This is not possible for many players, who would have to travel long distances in order to reach a Pokémon Gym.

Following the announcement of the change many players said they would now boycott Pokémon Go raids in the hopes of getting the change reversed.

It appears that the boycott is going ahead, as the number of active players in Pokémon Go is way down.

This information is sourced from PokébattlerUnofficial site that monitors trends within the game.

The number of raids was up dramatically on April 5th, the day prior to the change.

It’s likely that many wanted to take advantage of raid passes while the price was still reasonable.

Data shows that raids have decreased by 75% since that day and by 20% compared to the average.

It is not only that, the participants are decreasing each day.

There are many who hope that these numbers will improve as it’s difficult to take part in raids when there are so few players.

Niantic currently has no intention of reversing the decision, as many fans wait impatiently for a change.

Georgina Young, on behalf GLHF.