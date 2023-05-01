I’m A Celebrity LIVE — Shock twist rocks camp tonight & ‘bust-up’ between Dean Gaffney and Janice’s husband revealed

Dean Gaffney in furious fight with Janice Dickinson’s husband

Former EastEnders star Dean Gaffney got into a fight over Janice Dickinson at an I’m A Celebrity post-show meal.

The bust-up in front of other shocked stars was revealed to Central Recorder on Sunday by nutritionist Gillian McKeith.

In her first interview since she was seen leaving the ITV1 show on Friday night, the 63-year-old said the atmosphere in the restaurant in South Africa “could be cut with a knife”.

Gillian said: “I was sitting there with my daughter Skylar and two-year-old grandson Landon and I became aware of a bit of a kerfuffle. I looked up and Dean and Robert were right there.

“I saw Janice’s husband Robert hold Dean’s arms — he held his forearms tight, pushed him back and there was a push and pull going on.

“Then Dean released his arms and said, ‘Get off me’, and tried to free his arms from his grip before he swore and shouted to get away from him.

“Dean was very upset and marched over to the other side of the room and that is when other people became aware of what was going on.

“It was very tense. You could cut the atmosphere with a knife.”