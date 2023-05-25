PlayStation announces new handheld console – but it isn’t the Vita 2

PLAYSTATION revealed a new portable console at the PlayStation Showcase in May 2023.

The company stated previously that it will not be producing handheld devices in the future after Vita.

1 Project Q is only playable on a PS5. Image: Sony

The Vita’s commercial failure was due to the high cost of its memory cards and Vita itself.

PlayStation has ceased to support its console and few first-party titles are available.

The new portable console, code-named Project Q is not the successor of the PlayStation Vita.

It will instead stream games remotely from the PS5 console to your handheld.

The Wii U controller will allow you to control your games without being in front of a big screen.

You can play from anywhere on the planet as long as you have your Project Q connected to your PS5.

Although it is rarely used, the Vita has similar features to that of the PS4.

The new handheld, however, will be different from the Vita in that it will have no own games library. Instead, users will need to use a PS5 to play.

The new console is still a long way off from being released. There are no details on its name, release date, or price.

A first glance at the new design revealed mixed opinions.

This console is shaped like a phone with the DualSense controllers attached to both sides.

It’s possible that this isn’t the final design however, as there is still time until launch.

