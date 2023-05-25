The builders turned my yard into a swamp that smells horrendous and kills my dogs

The “swap”, which is “terrorizing dogs and children” has forced a fuming mother of two to stay in her yard.

Jane Bamford’s Worcester backyard has become a nightmare since black petrol-looking water flooded the area last year. No one seems to be helping.

4 Jane Bamford worries about her dogs Wilf and Gladys who fell ill when they came into contact with a’swamp.’ SWNS

4 She blames the builder who did the landscaping for not installing proper drainage systems Credit: SWNS

The 58-year old claims that mystery goo has made her two pooches, Wilf and Gladys ‘violently sick’ and is removing the fur on their legs.

She thinks that the builder who designed the outdoor space is at fault because they failed to install drainage systems.

She said The MirrorIt’s not my garden. It’s called ‘the swamp.’

I’m looking for the alligator. Since we moved into this house, it has only been trouble.

“I’m worried about the dogs. It was suggested that it might be blue alga. It’s deadly to dogs. If they are exposed, they can die. You can get it from children, too.”

When heavy rain hits, the resident explains that his garden is completely submerged.

Jane was told by a surveyor that she thought it looked like moss. However, the homeowner says the substance is “oil.”

It looks like gasoline or when you leak your car and leave a stain in the road. Gladys’ fur has been lost on his legs due to it”, added she.

They are both quite sick. Both dogs have been violently ill.

Jane said the problem began after she put grass seed in the entire garden, to repair the damage caused by builders who did an inferior job.

She stated: “This all is the fault of the builders, everything.” The builders told me that they had laid a soil layer before building, but it was clay soil.

“I am worried that the dogs’ exposure to water will cause them to die.”

“I’m devastated.

“All I want to do is live in my house and enjoy my garden.”

Darren Harrison said, “We’re sorry to hear about our customer’s problems with her garden.

We have been in contact with the developer that visited the home of Ms Bamford earlier this week in order to conduct a survey.

The developer is taking steps to correct the problem.

4 Jane says no one is going to help the sick dogs because of this disgusting sludge Credit: SWNS