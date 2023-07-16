Playboi Carti presale code: How to get tickets for the 2023 Tour.

Playboi Carti is hitting the road at the end of the year embarking on his Antagonist tour from September through December 2023 – here’s all the presale code information you need to score tickets.

The light this tour announcement, Playboi Carti fans are hoping that there’s a promise of new music arriving in the period from now until fall.

How to access Playboi Carti’s presale code

If you’re hoping for the first access to Playboi Carti tickets, then you’ll be wanting to sign up for the artist’s presale.

Artists have been changing the way they do presales due to the Ticketmaster fiascos of last year. In order to stop ticket touters from buying up early tickets, artists are creating unique presale codes for each customer.

To get a presale code for the Antagonist tour, you can head to Playboi Carti’s website and select the presale for the show you wish to attend. After entering your phone number and email, a presale code unique to you alone will be displayed.

The Antagonist 2023 Tour presale code list has been updated.

As netizens rejoice at obtaining presale tickets, they are posting other codes online ahead of the general sale.

You can get early entry to tickets by using one of the codes that has been reported. OPIUM According to one fan. But unfortunately, some report that this code hasn’t been working for them or that the tickets had sold out before they could gain access. This code has been confirmed to be the presale for tickets at the Desert Diamond Arena.axs.com.

Another way to get in touch with us Reports Claim the presale Code LEGEND.

The safest and surest way to get a presale code is by going through Playboi Carti’s website.

You can still get tickets for the Antagonist Tour if you don’t make it to the presale. Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster on July 14.

Playboi Carti’s Antagonist Tour: All locations Playboi Carti will be visiting

This is Playboi Carti’s first headline tour since 2021 so expect the rapper to go all-out for his performances. Carti’s tour will begin in the States September 6, and continue through October 20, when he will perform across the country. Carti will perform in Europe between November and December.

Copenhagen, Denmark is the final stop on Antagonist’s tour.

See all the dates for upcoming tours below.