Bird Box Barcelona: Is it a prequel, sequel, or both? When and where is it set?

Bird Box Barcelona: Is it a prequel, or a sequel? HITC explains the connection to the original and when it’s set.

Netflix is known for its blockbuster hits, including Red Notice and Extraction 2. However, the Bird Box (starring Sanda Bullock) phenomenon of 2018 still stands out as one of the streamer’s biggest successes—was there a single person who didn’t see it? The streaming figures for the film were unprecedented, and fans eagerly awaited a sequel. Well, now we’re invited to dip our toes back into this terrifying cinematic universe, but there may be some confusion about the nature of the beast we’re dealing with this time… Bird Box Barcelona: Is it a prequel, or a sequel?

Is Bird Box Barcelona a prequel or sequel?

Bird Box Barcelona operates as a spin-off rather than a strict sequel, and it’s a little complicated due to the structure of the original movie. Bird Box offered two different timelines. The first was when Malorie found and lived with the mismatched group of people when the apocalypse began. And the second took place five years after the entities started to plague Earth.

Bird Box Barcelona takes place in the same year that the Bird Box timeline, which was when the first apocalypse hit, took place. More specifically, the events occurring in Barcelona that we witness are taking place nine months after Malorie’s earliest experiences with the new world.

Bird Box Barcelona occurs four years before Malorie arrives in the community towards the end of Bird Box.

In this latest movie, we follow a new central cast that chronicles Sebastián (Mario Casas) and his daughter Anna (Alejandra Howard) doing their best to survive a perilous environment in the grip of fearsome entities roaming rampant.

‘It’s not a sequel’

Recently, Georgina (the actress who plays Claire) spoke to Yahoo! Bird Box Barcelona, according to Entertainment, isn’t a remake. It’s an extension of the original with added value, rather than a copy.

“Yeah, I was really amazed,” she began Understanding. “The idea [is often] that lots of movies that aren’t in the English language get picked up by America and they get remade in English. The twist was fun. It was interesting that they took the big Hollywood film to another country, where English is not spoken.

“I thought that was so exciting and hopefully will bring people that maybe normally wouldn’t watch films that aren’t in their language to it. The script was really clever, I thought. It’s different. It’s not a sequel.”

Elaborating on that last point, she added that “It’s telling its own story and it’s giving a very different perspective than we’ve already seen in the first Bird Box.”

Bird Box Barcelona: Do I need to watch Bird Box first?

As it’s a spin-off and not a direct sequel, with events taking place simultaneously, you don’t have to have seen Bird Box before streaming Bird Box Barcelona.

These people may also find it easier to enjoy the film 2023 because they are familiar with the dangers that the characters face.

Yet, those who haven’t seen Bird Box won’t find themselves lost.

Bird Box Barcelona now available on Netflix