What happens when Belly meets Jeremiah and Conrad? Love triangle explored

Do Belly and Jeremiah end up together in The Summer I Turned Pretty? HITC explains.

Love triangles and complicated relationships are rarely less than intriguing, and it’s no surprise that we continue to find them at the forefront of our entertainment. Amazon Prime Video launched The Summer I Turned Pretty in June 2022. We now have season 2 to consider, and while it’s causing audiences sporting inspired merch to offer their predictions about who Belly ends up with, it’s worth looking to Jenny Han’s trilogy of novels that the show serves as an adaptation of. What happens to Belly in the Summer I Turned Pretty novels? Will she end up with Jeremiah, or Conrad as her love interest?

Will Belly ever end up with Jeremiah, Conrad or Conrad himself?

Belly finds herself with Jeremiah at first, but ultimately the tables turn and she closes out the third and final novel—We’ll Always Have Summer—with concrete plans to spend her life with Conrad. How do they get together?

In Book Two, It’s Not Summer Without You, the passing of Susannah causes a rift between Belly and Conrad, with him arguing that he feels it best for the three involved if she and Jeremiah are together.

Belly and Jeremiah are attending college together. This is the beginning of Book Three. While things begin promising, an infidelity at a party between Jeremiah and another woman leads Belly to recognize it’s not working and call things off.

Nonetheless, it’s far from over and things get more complex from there. Jeremiah isn’t ready to let her go and makes one last-ditch attempt to patch things up, and the tool he uses is a ring… that’s right, a wedding ring. Belly agrees, despite being uncertain and having some objections raised by others.

Belly is preparing for a wedding at the Cousins’ beach house. She discovers Conrad there, and she realizes that Conrad, and not Jeremiah has her heart. The marriage and relationship are called off.

She moves to Spain, but begins a correspondence that leads them to reconcile their differences when she returns. A dating relationship leads to an even more serious one, leading Belly into marriage.

Belly and Conrad tie the knot at the end of the final novel, and to top things off, there’s no longer any bad blood between her and Jeremiah to sour things.

Order the Summer I Turned Pretty Books

For those enjoying the series that haven’t yet explored the books they’re based on, you can check the novels in chronological order below:

Jenny Han hasn’t expressed an interest in writing a fourth book after concluding the trilogy, and she actually serves as the creator and showrunner of the Amazon series.

This being the case, it’ll be intriguing to see whether she departs from her source material and has Belly marry someone else than Conrad, in whatever episode that might be.

‘We have to deliver on those iconic moments’

Jenny sat recently down to a Conversations with other people W Magazine asked her if it was a concern to incorporate certain novel elements into the TV version.

“It’s one of those things where the fans will be like, ‘Please don’t let Conrad be mean to Belly at the prom. Or don’t let Belly be mean at the funeral.’ But those are the moments that people who have read the books are expecting to see, so we have to deliver on those iconic moments and find a way to really ground them.”

She continued: “I think we’ve all said things and done things that we’re really ashamed of in moments that we look back on and feel just really horrible about. Especially when you’re a teenager where your emotions can feel so wild and out of control, and you’re still learning how to manage them.”

Amazon Prime Video exclusively streams The Summer I Turned Pretty.

