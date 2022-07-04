Pisces horoscope: Star sign dates, traits, compatibility and personality – The US Sun

If you were born in February or March, you might be a dreamy and emotionally charged Pisces.

What does star sign actually mean? And with which signs are you most compatible?

3

What are the Pisces horoscope date dates?

If you were born between February 19 – March 20 you are a Pisces.

These are the dates for the remaining signs:

Pisces personality traits and star sign traits include the Pisces star sign.

Pisces is a water sign that can easily be immersed in a group and can also be extremely emotional.

They are believed to possess a healing quality and can be helpful for others. However, they can also cause you to lose your mind if it becomes too overwhelming.

This can be countered by making sure that you have plenty of personal time to recharge your energy.

Piscesans are dreamy and creative, and they are often drawn to the arts.

They often retreat, which can lead to indecisiveness, sentimentality, and even unrealistic behavior.

What are Pisces signs compatible with?

The best matches

Scorpio – this match usually works as both have feelings that run deep, and Scorpio will want to be the leader and Pisces loves feeling protected

– this match usually works as both have feelings that run deep, and Scorpio will want to be the leader and Pisces loves feeling protected Cancer – both signs are extremely compassionate, with Pisces being drawn to Cancer’s need to feel protected

– both signs are extremely compassionate, with Pisces being drawn to Cancer’s need to feel protected Capricorn – these signs are polar opposite, with practical Capricorn providing guidance for dreamy Pisces

Worst matches

Gemini – this match often doesn’t work out as Gemini’s light-hearted approach can cause hurt to the feeling of those who are Pisces

– this match often doesn’t work out as Gemini’s light-hearted approach can cause hurt to the feeling of those who are Pisces Libra – Libra’s need to be social can clash with Pisces who likes alone time, and the sensitivity of Pisces can cause arguments

– Libra’s need to be social can clash with Pisces who likes alone time, and the sensitivity of Pisces can cause arguments Sagittarius – Pisces is sensitive so needs lots of devotion, but independent Sagittarius may not be able to provide this and often has a lack of tact

3 If you were born between February 19 – March 20 you are a Pisces Credit: Alamy

Which Pisces celebrities are you?

Justin Bieber

Albert Einstein

Elizabeth Taylor

Millie Bobby Brown

Camila Cabello

Rihanna

George Washington

Drew Barrymore

Bruce Willis

What is the Pisces zodiac sign?

Pisces is a symbol or glyph that depicts two fish swimming in opposite directions.

This glyph represents the Pisces horoscope symbol, as well as the character representing this zodiac sign.

The image of the two fish swimming towards each other is a symbol of dreamy Pisces’ constant division between reality and fantasy.

Pisces is known for its ability to heal, dream, imagine, romance, self-delusion and karma.

3 Piscesans are dreamy and creative and often take an interest in the arts. Credit: Getty – Contributor

Where did the Zodiac come?

The Zodiac refers to the 12 divisions of celestial lengthitude that are centered on the path of sun.

These 12 divisions have the same names as our star signs.

The term zodiac derives from Latin zōdiacus – meaning “circle of animals”.

The zodiac has been used throughout history for predicting or echoing personality characteristics.

Pisces luck numbers, colour, and day are

According to numerology, Pisces’ lucky number are 1, 3, or 4.

Pisces love yellow and red, which are considered lucky colours.

Pisces signs should think about saving their most important tasks to save for Thursdays and Sundays. They are considered lucky days for any Pisces sign.

When is International Astrology day?

The start of the astrological calendar is March 20, which is celebrated by a variety of astronomers all over the globe.

Astrology Hub was told by Gisele Terry, ex-president of the International Society of Astrological Research.

“Astrology is truly a global language.

“We are all under the same sky. Sharing both our common and diverse perspectives on how we relate to the stars is the gift of International Astrology Day.”