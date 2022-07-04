Incredible Director Shows Off New Tom Cruise Stunt Pic

Tom Cruise’s frequent collaborator and Mission: ImpossibleDirector Christopher McQuarrie shared a behind-the scenes photo with the star to wish him a happy sixtyth birthday. M:I movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part Two(Check it out below).

While McQuarrie did not add any context about the image, it sees Cruise hanging off the wing of a mid-roll vintage red biplane — similar to the one we saw in a pre-recorded message Cruise sent from the South Africa set of the film during CinemaCon in April.

Cruise is currently flying high, a man who is well-known for pushing the boundaries in his self-performed stunts is known for. Maverick is the Top GunThe film has earned over $1.1B worldwide. The movie’s sixth weekend was a great success, with a 14% drop domestically and 16% international box office.

Maverick co-star Glen Powell also tweeted McQ’s photo, adding “TC, there is just no one like you. Keep hangin’ in there. Happy Birthday!”

Val Kilmer, Iceman, was one of the well-wishers.

Happy Birthday Mav @TomCruiseFrom Ice! — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) July 4, 2022

Cruise celebrated his birthday Sunday at the British Formula 1 Grand Prix where he was cheering on Lewis Hamilton, seven-time champion of the world. “He’s a great friend of mine. I hope he has a great day,”Cruise spoke to Sky Sports about the starting grid. (Hamilton ended up placing third while Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz claimed the first win of his career.)

Paramount Pictures, Skydance Media Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part OneWith July 14, 2015 release Part II due on June 28, 2024.

