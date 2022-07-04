The Ending Of Westworld Season 4 Episode 2.

William’s efforts at resurrecting his park tourism company are being blocked by the government. Jim Navarro (Josh Randall), a counterterrorism agent from the Justice Department, visits Delos headquarters but Clementine — now William’s chief henchwoman — turns him away. Dolores, the less bloodthirsty version of Dolores, is now living with Christina. She has a roommate Maya (Ariana deBose) and works as a background character writer for video games. Christina, still haunted from the suicide of Peter Myers in Season 4, Episode 1 is seen passing a man who ravages about music from a tower only he and birds can hear. A few moments later, she spots several dead pigeons in front of her office building. She decides to skip the day’s work.

While she digs deeper into Peter’s life, the Vice President of the United States (José Zúñiga) and two Secret Service agents pay William a visit at his private golf course. The VP gradually realizes that this is not a normal man as he watches William hit three consecutive holes in one with his weak half-swing. Clementine and William then dispatch their bodyguards. William finally kills him shortly after. William quotes Hemingway just before he hits the second-in-command of the nation with his 6-iron. “The world breaks everyone, and it’s only afterward that we grow strong in the broken places.”