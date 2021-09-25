Piers Morgan lashes out at Madonna, 63, asking if it’s time for ‘intervention’

Piers Morgan lashes out at Madonna, 63, asking if it's time for 'intervention'
By Brandon Pitt
Piers Morgan has upset Madonna fans after he took aim at the singing legend when she posed in a raunchy outfit.

Piers Morgan, 56, wasn’t impressed by Madonna’s red carpet photo. She was wearing a crude necklace, black corset, and a mini skirt that reached the knees.

Her blinged out headband also said “F*** you”.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter tweeted one of the snaps captioned: “Time for an intervention?”

However fans didn’t let him get away with it after they noted he tried to tweet the message a first time but accidentally wrote “time for an invention?”



Madonna
Madonna left little to the imagination in her outfit

Others defended Madonna, with one tweeting asking Piers: “Is this not how she’s always been? People just accepted it more when she was younger.”

Another replied: “Nope, more power to her!”

“Go Madonna. What’s age got to do with it (which is the implication of your tweet, I guess?) I’d do it if I could get away with it. Live and let live, Piers!” said one.



Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan upset fans suggesting an ‘intervention’

“I think she looks amazing” insisted another fan.

“No! She’s Madonna! She’s always dressed like this and always will” One Twitter user argued.

Piers appears to be outnumbered.

Madonna was in New York City to attend the premiere of Madame X’s new concert film.

Ahlamalik, Madonna’s 27-year-old boyfriend, joined her on the red-carpet. Ahlamalik licked the Like A Virgin singer while they snapped photos.



Ahlamalik Williams, Madonna
She posed with her 27-year-old boyfriend on the red carpet

Madonna’s sons Rocco Ritchie, 21, and David Banda, 16, also attended the star-studded bash.

The film focuses around her 2019-2020 world tour for Madame X. It was her ninth top-selling album in the US.

The film also includes footage of the star and her children.

She was accompanied by director Sasha Kasiuha, Gomes and director NunoXico on the red carpet.

