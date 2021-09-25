Kayleigh McEnany is a daughter of Kayleigh McEnany and her parents.

In July, The Daily Dot reported that former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s parents got over $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Based on data from Small Business Administration, the Daily Dot story was created. Salon also reported that McEnany’s parents, Michael and Leanne McEnany, received between $1 million and $2 million in PPP loans for their commercial roofing company, McEnany Roofing.

McEnany’s parents received a substantial government assistance loan. This is not consistent with what McEnany, the former press secretary, said in an April Fox News interview. McEnany explained to Fox News that PPP loans were intended to help companies with 10 employees or less. “The vast majority — as I noted, 1 million of the 1.6 million loans that went out — were companies with 10 or fewer employees. That is what this program is designed to do. That is who it is helping,” McEnany said, per Salon. The Daily Dot reported that McEnany Roofing employs 141 people.

Details about the $659 billion PPP programme were kept secret by the Trump Administration. Steven Mnuchin (then Treasury Secretary) stated that the Trump administration would not release the names of companies receiving PPP loans at a June 2020 Senate Hearing.