See Meghan McCain’s Shady Response to The View’s COVID Debacle

A second source close to production adds that Hostin is “doing great” and feeling “fine.” She had additional tests done today, and they’ve come back negative. “It’s possible there was a false positive, but they don’t know yet,” According to the second source. “They have to test throughout the weekend to figure it out.”

As for Behar, the first source said she is “very uneasy about how this whole situation unfolded.”

It appears fans are also uneasy when it comes to McCain’s thoughts on the debacle.

“Your dad would not be proud in this moment,” one user wrote, invoking John McCain‘s name. Another said, “I’d think you’d be a little more compassionate considering Sunny and her husband lost his parents due to COVID and they were taking every precaution, unlike those who aren’t vaxed.”

In January, Hostin shared the unfortunate news that her husband, Emmanuel Hostin‘s, parents died of COVID-19 over the holidays.

She told viewers, “They were both physicians and they were both very careful. They didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving with us because we all decided it wasn’t safe. And after a lot of contact tracing, we still don’t know how they contracted this virus.”

McCain exited the show nearly three months ago, saying at the time, “I’m here to tell all of you my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home that this will be my last season on The View.” She said it “was not an easy decision… It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends.”

The new mom said she’ll be living in Washington, D.C.