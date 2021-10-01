Piers Morgan hits out against Keir Starmer about his female Bond comments. He claims that 007 was the victim of a sexism. ‘last real man standing’

Surprise, surprise! Piers Morgan is all over something… again.

This time, it’s the possibility of James Bond being played by a woman.

In his interview, the broadcaster shared his opinions on the subject. Daily Mail ColumnHe was where? “the woke brigade”Everything can be destroyed “that’s good or fun in life.”

He also described 007 – the super-spy is also a notorious womanizer – as “virtually the last real man standing in a Hollywood”He said that he had spoken of a “remarkable”. “neutered by the emasculating cult of illiberal liberal fascists”. Wow.

Morgan’s rant was in response to comments made by UK Labour party leader Keir Starmer who, when asked on Morgan’s former gig Good Morning BritainWhen asked if he had a favorite Bond of all the actors who have played the role over the years, he replied: “I don’t have a favourite Bond, but I do think it’s time for a female Bond.”

“He had no reason to do this,” Morgan wrote.

Morgan also stated that it was “ironic”Starmer “seems woefully unable to define what a woman even is” – referring to the Labour leader’s comment saying it is “not right” to say only women have a cervix because it’s not inclusive enough for trans men.

Elsewhere, Morgan noted that former Bond star Pierce Brosnan and actor Chris Hemsworth would like to see a female in the role, but than an abundance of other people involved with the franchise – namely Daniel Craig, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Barbara Broccoli and Sir Roger Moore – have expressed similar opinions to Morgan that Bond should remain a male lead.

People have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Morgan’s latest meltdown and many didn’t mince their words when it came to expressing their views.

Morgan was quick to be reminded by others of the fact that James Bond is fictional…

Though there were some people that did agree with Morgan’s sentiments.

Morgan concluded the column by writing: “I’ll fight until the last drop of my blood to save him from the woke wastrels.”

It’s good to see Morgan picking such an important issue to throw his energy at.