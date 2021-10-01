Angelina Jolie pays tribute to Amanda Gorman and makes a rare public appearance

LOS ANGELES — In a rare public appearance, Angelina JolieCelebrate “the young woman of grace,” poet Amanda Gorman. “who stepped fearlessly to the podium on inauguration day.”

Jolie, 16-year-old daughter of Zahara Jolie Pitt, walked around Beverly Hills’ Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts hand-in-hand, before giving Gorman, 23 years, an award at the ceremony Variety Power of Women event.

“The Amanda we see today might seem as if she leapt into our times, fully formed, to summon our better angels,”Jolie began her address. “But there was an Amanda we didn’t see.”

“In her own words, ‘a buck-toothed, kinky-haired, speech-garbled 7-year-old.’ Scribbling in her journal, on the school bus and park bench, wrestling with language, puzzling out meaning and rhyme, inventing her own dictionary. All those hours of thought and creation forged the unfaltering woman you see today,” Jolie said.

Gorman was a mentee at Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization. WriteGirlShe was representing Thursday night, “My origin story started there,”In playback footage, she spoke at the top. Then the world was introduced to her talents when she became the nation’s first National Youth Poet Laureate and on a grander scale in January when she became the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history.

And all this while “when so many people feel lost,” Jolie applauded Gorman for helping us put those feelings into words. (An unmistakable motif of Thursday night’s opening remarks, speeches and speeches was Texas has a near-total abortion ban. Alyssa Milano said, (*() “This is the most dangerous time to be a woman in my life.”Jolie praised Gorman’s ability create thoughtful and critical work.

“If ever we needed words that can lead us and bring people to the streets, it is now.”Jolie ended her powerful speech by recognizing Gorman, 7 years old, as well as the poet beside.

“and every other girl who feels she is an outsider, alone, when she is simply coming into her own.”Jolie said the following, before pausing to applause and cheers.

“There is nothing more beautiful, more challenging and perhaps, more unsettling, than the free mind of the thinking woman,” Jolie said. “And that is surely why so much effort is put into constraining her. It is why those who have the power of free speech — the weapon of free speech — much combine to defend those who do not. We need voices like Amanda’s, those lights in the dark,” “May you burn fiercely, and light the way for others.”Continue reading:

Angelina Jolie has a powerful message to share with women who fear abuse during the holiday seasonThe COVID-19 pandemic brought back full swing and people in person for the first time since 2019. Both unmasked and mask-wearing attendees celebrated September with a cocktail hour outdoors and an awards reception. All attendees had to provide proof of vaccination within 72 hours and submit a negative COVID testing.

In partnership with Lifetime the event also honored Channing Dungey, a trailblazing entertainment executive (represented).

Children’s Institute), two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Lorde(represented) 350 Aotearoa), EGOT winning actress Rita Moreno (represented RotaCare Bay) and global pop superstar, Katy Perry (represented Firework Foundation Women are the 2019 Variety Power of Women

Rita Moreno can ‘do it all’

Before welcoming honoree Moreno onto the stage

. co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett reflected on seeing the legend onscreen growing up, from “One Day at a Time”To “Singing in the Rain” “The King and I.” Kellett said.

“I mean this woman, this Latina, could do it all,” “And because she could do it, it made me feel like I could do it, too.”Kellett described Moreno as the casting for the new imagined

You can find more information at “One Day at a Time”Highly recommended “literal dream”We appreciate their entertainment and for fighting for inclusion in the industry for many decades. “her hero” Moreno said.

“Given my background, feeling powerful is a significant reality,”Rita Moreno pushed back against dark makeup in original ‘West Side Story’: “Growing up as a young Latina immigrant in a racist and patriarchal society, I honestly couldn’t even imagine what that might have felt like. It was so out of reach. All I could muster was the inner strength to work toward my dream of becoming a successful actress. But the struggle was a daily reality, and sadly, sometimes still is.”

Rita Moreno was ‘incredibly disappointed’ with herself after the ‘In-the Heights’ colorism defenseKaty Perry praises fiancé Orlando Bloom

After

host Gayle King introduced the pop star to the stage, Perry shared the honor with her sister, Angela, and co-founder of her own Firework Foundation. Perry thanked her and thanked her for her support. “CBS This Morning” “focused on the greater good, holding my feet to the fire, (and) keeping me accountable.”Perry, who looked smitten on the carpet alongside Bloom (before he stepped to the sidelines as she continued giving press interviews), gave him credit for being

“an incredible father” “an example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy Dove.”Before her unexpected live performance of

Perry went on gushing about Bloom. “What Makes a Woman,”Continue reading:”Orlando, a man that is a friend and an ally to women all around the world. Thank you for handling the insanity of my life through love and grace.”

