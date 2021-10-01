To make dishes sparkle, cleaning aficionados are throwing dishcloths into their DISHWASHERS

MUM shared her unique method of keeping dishcloths clean. It’s truly a game-changer.

Posting to a popular Facebook page Cleaning & Organising Inspiration AustraliaSue, mum of Sue, shared with us how she found a way to keep her dishcloths clean and shiny. It was also more hygiene.

1 Sue demonstrated how she places her dishcloths inside her dishwasher Credit: Facebook/Cleaning & Organising Inspiration Australia

In the post, Sue explained that while she sometimes puts her dishcloths in the washing machine, she’s found that her dishwasher does a much better job.

Sue posted to the group and said:

“Does anyone else pop their dirty dish cloth into the dishwasher for a freshen up?”

“Sometimes I wash it in the washing machine, but the DISHWASHER does a much better job!

“My mum says it disinfects too!”

Sue posted a picture of her dishwasher with some of her cleaning towels on the top rack.

Users of Facebook flocked to leave comments on the post, agreeing it was a great way for them to clean their dirty cleaning cloths.

One of them said: “I’ve started doing this and it’s so much better than what the machine or soaking does.”

Comment: “Yes, all my kitchen clean cloth scrubs brushes get a good cleaning in the dishwasher – so much more hygienic.”

Another said: “Every time I run the dishwasher I throw the dishes sponge in there as well!”

