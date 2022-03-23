Hallmark Star Jonathan Bennett Has Married. See the Sweet Photos Of Jaymes Vaughan’s Wedding to him

Hallmark movies are specifically made to celebrate love and romance. Viewers have enjoyed all of these movies more year after year, with stars such as actor Jonathan Bennett playing characters that find love. Happily ever after! In a variety of romantic situations. Fans can now rejoice in real life, because Bennett recently married and shared sweet photos!

Hallmark’s Jonathan Bennett Got Married And You Can See The Photos

Jonathan Bennett has a handful of Hallmark titles to his name, so he’s well-versed in what it takes to find the love of your life in a romantic TV movie. But, he’s now gotten his own happily ever after, as he recently married TV host ​​Jaymes Vaughan after dating for five years, with the two having gotten engaged in November of 2020. Even better? Bennett shared some photos from their special day on his. Instagram You can view them all below by following the feed

Awwww! Right? Just look at those big ol’ smiles! That is, minus the moment when Bennett and Vaughan are boohooing during ceremonies. It happens. Weddings can be very emotional for the couple getting married, often more than for their friends and family. If you looked at Bennett’s caption, with him saying that his wedding was “the biggest honor and most magical moment,”Vaughan and he “highly recommend” that others do it when the mood strikes, it’s pretty obvious that this was definitely an emotional time for both of them.

The Mean Girls Cast member recently had an acting honor not too long ago, when he took on a leading role in Hallmark’s The Christmas HouseAnd became the first star to ever have a Major LGBTQ+ storyline in one of the network’s films, with Bennett found this surprising. . The channel It has become more inclusive as of late, and, as you might imagine, that’s something that is very important to Bennett and his new husband. According to the couple, People About their ceremony

Vaughan: Not everything in the wedding world is right for you if you are part of the LGBTQ+ family. Our wedding’s purpose is to join us, bring our families together, create new families and come together. Bennett: We realized as we went along that our wedding was more than about us. It’s about all of us.

To keep their attire elegant and sophisticated but still neutral, the couple asked that their entire wedding party wear tuxedos. They invited guests such as Hallmark former star Danica McKellar & his Christmas House mom, Sharon Lawrence, wear white to help honor the memory of Bennett’s late mother.

Luckily Jonathan Bennett and ​​Jaymes Vaughan had a picture perfect wedding, and here’s hoping the marriage is just as sweet.