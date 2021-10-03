Photos of Kylie Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween Decorations

Kourtney Kardashian & Kylie Jenner show their Halloween spirit on Friday

Each sister posted pictures to Instagram showing their respective haunted decorations.

Kardashian’s door is flanked by two tall skeletons, while Jenner displays mini pumpkins.

On Friday, the Kardashian-Jenner sister jumped into autumnal mode. Both Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — the oldest and youngest siblings in the uber-famous family — posted photos of their Halloween decorations to Instagram.

“‘Tis the season!” Kardashian captioned Her October 1 carousel.

The 10 photos in her collection showed the massive skeletons flanking her outdoor entranceway, as well as her tablescape and molded Pumpkins.

The Poosh founder is seen with her dining table covered in various skulls, pumpkins flowers and fake birds. All of this is layered under a veil containing fake cobwebs. You will also find large Victorian candelabras.

According to PeopleJenner just a few hours later than her sister, Jenner also shared her decorations.

The caption was written by the 24-year-old makeup mogul These are her photosWith. “october>”.

Jenner seemed to be less haunted than Kardashian. Jenner chose to display miniature pumpkins, an over-sized fake spider, and a “Hello Fall”Candle.

She also shared photos showing themed cupcakes and purple icing covering young hands. Jenner is often seen. With her three-year old, she shares social media posts bakingStormi Webster is the daughter.

They don’t seem as big as Kardashians’ skeletons but Jenner, who revealed she was pregnant in September with her second child, decorated them with a pair witches.