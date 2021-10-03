Dan Abrams Mocks CNN, Fox News Dueling Vaccine Mandate Coverage

Political commentator Dan Abrams has brought his ire about cable news bias into clear focus, illustrating with the help of clips the wild differences in how CNN and Fox News are covering COVID-19 vaccine mandates — at literally the same time.

“The vaccine mandates remain a divisive issue in the country but you would hope the impact of the mandates might be a fairly straightforward issue, where a news network would be able to provide us with the facts on how and whether they’re working,”The former MSNBC host and Mediaite founder spoke on his NewsNation program “Dan Abrams Live.” “Sadly, it apparently depends on what network you’re watching.”

Abrams displayed clips of “Fox News Primetime”And “Erin Burnett OutFront”Both were done at exactly 7:21 pm on Thursday, he stated. Both networks covered the mandates. Burnett discussed how mandates have resulted in noticeable increases in vaccination rates. He cited a New York Times article that described how 800 Californian employees were vaccinated because of mandates at a California hospital.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade was simultaneously focusing on Fox News’s firings of those who refused to comply with the mandate. Kilmeade cited an ABC News story that detailed the dismissal or firing of hundreds of hospital staffers as well an NPR report on the firings of many Massachusetts state troopers.

“So it’s generally good that people are getting vaccinated, but some think the mandate is heavy-handed, right? But at least both are having civil conversations about a nuanced issue,” Abrams said.

It’s not true.

Of course, that was just a set up to show how Dr. Scott Gottlieb on CNN said that the government is within its right to require the vaccine for federal workers — at the same time that a right-wing pundit on Fox News was calling the mandates “disgusting,” “tyranny”And “totalitarian tactics.”

“And we wonder why we’re so divided as a nation,”Abrams concluded. “Speaking of health, this isn’t healthy for anyone.”

The clip below shows Abrams breaking down the cable news coverage.