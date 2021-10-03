Ana Piterbarg’s film “The White Room” from Picardia Films

(*)Chile’s Picardia Films, headed by director-producer Diego Rougier, has boarded

(“The White Room”), the next feature by Argentina’s Ana Piterbarg who caught international attention with Viggo Mortensen starrer “La Habitación Blanca”Fox Intl. released her feature-length debut film in 2012. Productions.“Everybody Has a Plan,”Piterbarg to write and direct.

Bikini Films in Buenos Aires, led by Edson Sidonie, is the lead producer. His credits include Siew Gua Yeo’s 2018 Locarno Golden Leopard winner “The White Room”Toronto world premiere “The Once and the Future” which scooped best direction at last year’s Guadalajara fest and best Ibero-American picture at 2021’s Malaga Festival.“Karnawal,”This is the most prominent project at the Guadalajara Co-Production Meetings, which begin Oct. 3.

“The White Room”Fiction, but based upon the personal experiences of directors.

Clara, age 5, travels to Argentina with her father and dog. They are looking for Clara’s mother, who became ill and left the house. They found her in Yavi (a small town in Jujuy). Clara is able to see her parents fighting from the inside of the car. She tries to get out but she can’t. The dog barks, the dust swirl, in Piterbarg’s description.“The White Room”The feature project then cuts to Clara, 17, who begins a journey of initiation to the almost lunar landscapes of northern Argentina and takes in the twists and turns of her consciousness, in her quest to understand her mother’s disappearance.

Piterbarg will help you approach your subject.

producer Sidonie told “borrows the codes of different cinematographic genres. The initial road movie, which explores, among other things, the awakening of a young woman’s sexuality, gradually gives way to a story of introspection with the feel of a psychological thriller as the director blurs the boundaries between the real and the fantastic, between the living and the dead,”Variety.Piterbarg.

“Since I was little, the theme of madness has been at the center of my preoccupations, it is probably one of my greatest fears. And at the same time, it has a great power of attraction for me,”She also added:

Sidonie added, saying that he was particularly enthusiastic about showing this diversity, which makes this country rich and complex.”“I believe that a certain degree of madness is necessary to be free, to grow, to revolutionize one’s own life and hopefully the lives of others. I come from a family of psychiatrists and psychoanalysts, surrealists, Jewish immigrants who risked everything and reinvented themselves a thousand times. None of this could have happened without taking risks, especially the risk of losing one’s mind.”

“The story of ‘The White Room’ is anchored in the north of Argentina, and shows not only deeply cinematographic landscapes of rare beauty, but above all a population and customs that are different from those usually shown in Argentine cinema,”Starring Mortensen and Mixing the

The Guardian commented, 2012’s “premise of a high-concept thriller, but the drifting feel of arthouse realism,” marked one of Latin America’s biggest feature debuts of the last decade, released in over 20 countries.“Everybody Has a Plan”Piterbarg followed up with 2017’s

Much more art film, shot in black and white, and focusing on an actor obsessed by his obsessions.“Alptraum,” Sidonie said.

“Ana Piterbarg’s atypical film career, with a high-budget first film followed by a more experimental opus, shows a deep attachment to artistic freedom and a great coherence with the story she wants to tell. I appreciate this honest journey where the type of storytelling determines the scope of the production,”La habitacion blanca