Best and Wildest Looks From Rihanna's Fashion Show By Brandon Pitt September 26, 2021 InEntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral Cindy Crawford opened the show in a silky dress with a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline. Cindy Crawford took part in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video Normani performed in a sultry green bodysuit with a cutout across her torso and beads hanging from it. Normani performed at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video Irina Shayk wore a bodysuit with a cutout across her stomach and a matching robe. Irina Shayk walked in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 fashion show. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video