Phoebe Bridgers Is Being Sued for $3.8 Million by Music Producer

Phoebe Bridgers has been named in a $3.8 million defamation lawsuit.

A copy of the lawsuit — which was seen by People magazine — states that last year in an Instagram post Bridgers said she had “witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetuated by Chris Nelson.”

In the suit, Nelson — who owns Sound Space recording studios in Los Angeles — says that he and his then-girlfriend Emily Bannon “began having consensual sexual encounters” with Bridgers in 2018. Nelson says he broke up with Bannon in late 2019 but Bridgers and Bannon continued their relationship and developed a “vendetta” against him.





The complaint continues to state, according to People, that in the Instagram post, Bridgers directed her followers to Bannon’s Instagram account where she made several allegations against Nelson, including “racially motivated hate crimes” such as beating “a young Latinx man to death.”

Nelson was also accused of fraud and hacking an email hacking.

Nelson’s lawsuit claims that Bridgers and Bannon spread the allegations “maliciously and intentionally” to damage his reputation. In December 2020, Bannon was sued by Nelson in Los Angeles for defamation and assault/ battery.

Insider reached out for comment to representatives of Bridgers.

Bridgers has supported victims of abuse in the past. Earlier this year, she tweeted her own experiences with Marilyn Manson after “Westworld” actor Evan Rachel Wood and several other women accused Manson of abuse.

“I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the ‘r*pe room’, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor,” Bridgers wrote.

She added: “I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward.”

In a follow-up tweet, Bridgers accused Manson’s recording label, management company, and former band members of being aware of the musician’s behavior.

“The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f—ing pathetic,” She wrote.