Broadway Star Bernadette Peters Recycles Iconic ’80s Bob Mackie Gown for 74th Tony Awards

She wore a sparkly black gown that featured shining metallic stars that went down the front of the dress. The floor-length skirt featured a tulle detail at the shoulder. Photo by Shutterstock Peters was given the gown by the iconic designer in 1986. He shared photos of Peters in the gown at the Tonys as well as a throwback photograph of Peters in the dress in 1986.

Bernadette Peters pictured at the “Mozart in the Jungle” Special Screening and Concert, 2019, Los Angeles, California.

Mackie also shared a photo of his original version of the gown. Peters’ rep, Judy Katz, told People that Peters felt the dress was a perfect fit for the Tony Award telecast because the gown is a classic Bob Mackie. Along with the stunning pictures of the singer, Mackie asked his fan how gorgeous Peters looked as he wrote:

“How gorgeous did @OfficialBPeters look in a vintage Bob Mackie couture gown last night at @TheTonyAwards?”

Bernadette Peters, Army Archerd, and Steve Martin were pictured at the 53rd Annual Academy Awards. |

Peters walked with Josh Groban on the red carpet in the stunning black gown to the Tony Awards. Later, she took the stage to honor those who died during the COIVD-19 pandemic during the In Memoriam tribute.

Mackie then encouraged Peters to take some of the costumes he had made…

Peters and Mackie have a long fashion history together. Mackie has also made many costumes for Peters’ concerts over the years, including her 74th Tony gown in 1986.

Mackie even designed and made Peters’ 1986 Tony Awards gown. During a 2010 interview with Broadway.com, Peters shared she wore a black and purple Mackie gown when she won her first Tony Award for her role as Emma in “Song and Dance.”

In 1981, Peters revealed to John Davidson on “The John Davidson Show” that she met the designer while working on “The Carol Burnett Show” as he had been doing the costumes.

Mackie wanted to know who made her costumes in the summer stock productions. Peters explained that the production had seamstresses who made the various costumes.

Mackie encouraged Peters to wear some of the costumes that he had made to make her look her best. And with that, Peters started wearing his clothing, including her 74th Tony Awards look, which was initially an encore dress.

The 73-year-old is a big name in the Broadway show world and has been in several plays including “On the Town,” “Sunday in the Park with George,” and “Mack & Mabel.”